OSLO -- At least four people were killed in attacks by a man using a bow and arrows in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, public broadcaster NRK reported, citing unnamed sources.

Norwegian police declined to comment on the number of casualties, but said they will investigate whether the attack amounted to an act of terrorism.

"It's natural to consider whether this was an act of terror," police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows below.

A man using a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded others in attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said.

"The man has been apprehended... from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone," police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters.

"Several people have been injured and several are dead," Aas said. He declined to comment on the number of casualties.

The attacks took place over "a large area" of Kongsberg, a municipality of about 28,000 people in southeastern Norway, 68 km (42 miles) from the capital, Oslo.

Following the attacks, the police directorate said it had immediately ordered officers nationwide to carry firearms. Norwegian police are normally unarmed but officers have access to guns and rifles when needed.

"This is an extra precaution. The police have no indication so far that there is a change in the national threat level," the directorate said in a statement.

Norway's minister of justice and public security, Monica Maeland, has received updates on the attacks and was closely monitoring the situation, the ministry said.