At least 100 dead as powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Turkiye, Syria

A collapsed building is seen following an earthquake in Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province, southern Turkiye, Feb. 6, 2023. (Depo Photos via AP) A collapsed building is seen following an earthquake in Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province, southern Turkiye, Feb. 6, 2023. (Depo Photos via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social