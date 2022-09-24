As Ukraine worries UN, some leaders rue what's pushed aside
In speech after speech, world leaders dwelled on the topic consuming this year's UN General Assembly meeting: Russia's war in Ukraine.
A few, like Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, prodded the world not to forget everything else.
He, too, was quick to bring up the biggest military confrontation in Europe since World War II. But he wasn't there to discuss the conflict itself, nor its disruption of food, fuel and fertilizer markets.
"The ongoing war in Ukraine is making it more difficult," Buhari lamented, "to tackle the perennial issues that feature each year in the deliberations of this assembly."
He went on to name a few: inequality, nuclear disarmament, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the more than 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar who have been living in limbo for years in Bangladesh.
In an environment where words are parsed, confrontations are calibrated and worry is acute that the war and its wider effects could worsen, no one dismissed the importance of the conflict. But comments such as Buhari's quietly spoke to a certain unease, sometimes bordering on frustration, about the international community's absorption in Ukraine.
Those murmurs are audible enough that the United States' UN ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, made a point of previewing Washington's plans to address climate change, food insecurity, health and other issues during the diplomatic community's premier annual gathering.
"Other countries have expressed a concern that as we focus on Ukraine, we are not paying attention to what is happening in other crises around the world," she said, vowing that it wasn't so. Still, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken complained at a Security Council meeting days later that Russia's invasion is distracting the UN from working on other important matters.
In many years at the assembly, there's a hot spot or news development that takes up a lot of diplomatic oxygen. As former UN official Jan Egeland puts it, "the world manages to focus on one crisis at a time."
"But I cannot, in these many years as a humanitarian worker or a diplomat, remember any time when the focus was so strongly on one conflict only while the world was falling apart elsewhere," Egeland, now secretary-general of an international aid group called the Norwegian Refugee Council, said in a phone interview.
Certainly, no one was surprised by the attention devoted to a conflict with Cold War echoes, oblique nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin, shelling that has endangered the continent's largest atomic power plant, and far-reaching economic effects. The urgency only intensified during the weeklong meeting as Russia mobilized some of its military reserves.
President Andrzej Duda of Poland -- on Ukraine's doorstep -- stressed in his speech that "we mustn't show any `war fatigue"' regarding the conflict. But he also noted that a recent trip to Africa left him pondering how the West has treated other conflicts.
"Were we equally resolute during the tragedies of Syria, Libya, Yemen?" he asked himself, and the assembly. And didn't the West return to "business as usual" after wars in Congo and the Horn of Africa?
"While condemning the invasion of Ukraine," Duda added, "do we give equal weight to fighting mercenaries who seek to destabilize the Sahel and threaten many other states in Africa?"
He isn't the only one asking.
Over seven months of war, there have been pointed observations from some quarters about how quickly and extensively wealthy and powerful nations mobilized money, military aid, General Assembly votes to support Ukraine and offer refuge to its residents, compared to the global response to some other conflicts.
South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor last month told reporters -- and the visiting Blinken -- that while the war is awful, "we should be equally concerned at what is happening to the people of Palestine as we are with what is happening to the people of Ukraine."
At the General Assembly, she added that, from South Africa's vantage point, "our greatest global challenges are poverty, inequality, joblessness and a feeling of being entirely ignored and excluded."
Tuvalu's prime minister, Kausea Natano, said in an interview on the assembly's sidelines that the war shouldn't "be an excuse" for countries to ignore their financial commitments to a top priority for his island nation: fighting climate change. Part of Bolivian President Luis Arce's speech compared the untold billions of dollars spent on fighting in Ukraine in a matter of months to the US$11 billion committed to the UN-sponsored Green Climate Fund over more than a decade.
To be sure, most leaders made time for issues beyond Ukraine in their allotted, if not always enforced, 15 minutes at the mic. And some mentioned the war only in passing, or not at all.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro devoted his time to lambasting capitalism, consumerism and the U.S.-led war on drugs, particularly its focus on coca plant eradication. Krygyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, whose country has close ties to Russia, homed in on his homeland's border dispute with Tajikistan. Jordan's King Abdullah II briefly mentioned the war's effects on food supplies, then moved on to sustainable economic growth, Syrian refugees and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Ukraine is undeniably a dominant concern for the European Union. But foreign policy chief Josep Borrell insisted the bloc hasn't lost sight of other problems.
"It's not a question of choosing between Ukraine and the others. We can do all at the same time," he said on the eve of the assembly.
Yet diplomatic attention and time are precious, sought-after resources. So, too, the will and money to help.
UN humanitarian office figures show that governments and private organizations have put up about $3.7 billion to aid Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees this year. About $2 billion has been raised for war-torn Yemen, where the UN says over 17 million people are struggling with acute hunger.
And those are big campaigns. Just $428 million has been raised for Myanmar and for the Rohingya in Bangladesh.
Egeland's organization helps uprooted people around the world, including in Ukraine. But he feels an "urgent need to get attention to absolute freefalls elsewhere."
"It didn't get better in Congo or in Yemen or in Myanmar or in Venezuela because it got so much worse in Europe, in and around Ukraine," Egeland said. "We need to fight for those who are starving in the shadows of this horrific war in Ukraine."
Associated Press writers Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, and Aya Batrawy and Pia Sarkar at the United Nations contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fiona makes landfall in Nova Scotia, state of emergency declared in Cape Breton
The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has declared a state of emergency as post-tropical storm Fiona -- one of the strongest storms to ever strike Canada's East Coast -- continues to lash the island.
The incredible power of Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada through the eyes of storm chasers
Post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday and storm chasers captured the incredible power as the storm roared ashore.
Fiona's destructive power laid bare in these five graphics
Fiona has hit Atlantic Canada, likely to leave a path of heavy rain, strong winds, power outages and flooding in its wake. CTVNews.ca shows five graphics that demonstrate its destructive potential.
WATCH LIVE | Wind from 'very powerful' Fiona knocks out power to homes in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
High winds knocked out power in thousands of homes in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Friday night as people in Atlantic Canada began feeling the wrath of Fiona.
Watch ship 'trying to beat' rough seas as Fiona approaches
New video from a ship off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador shows the choppy conditions on the Atlantic Ocean as the-then Hurricane Fiona approaches.
What will happen to the wild horses on Sable Island impacted by Fiona?
Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend.
Why Fiona's rare left hook make it a menace through Atlantic Canada
One reason why Fiona has been labelled a 'historical storm' for Eastern Canada is because of its unusual left hook. Tracking for the storm released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that, once it passes the 40th parallel north, its trajectory appears to veer slightly left, taking it straight to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
Federal government unlikely to declare victory on COVID as travel restrictions loosen
The decision to put an end to some of the last vestiges of federal COVID-19 restrictions is expected to be announced officially on Monday.
Russia shells Ukrainian cities amid Kremlin-staged votes
Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions of Ukraine to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow.
Canada
-
Fiona makes landfall in Nova Scotia, state of emergency declared in Cape Breton
The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has declared a state of emergency as post-tropical storm Fiona -- one of the strongest storms to ever strike Canada's East Coast -- continues to lash the island.
-
The incredible power of Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada through the eyes of storm chasers
Post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday and storm chasers captured the incredible power as the storm roared ashore.
-
State of emergency declared for Cape Breton Regional Municipality: mayor, council
A state of local emergency has been declared by the mayor and council of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality amid widespread power outages, road closures, displaced residents, and structural damage as post-tropical storm Fiona makes its way across the island Saturday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Wind from 'very powerful' Fiona knocks out power to homes in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
High winds knocked out power in thousands of homes in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Friday night as people in Atlantic Canada began feeling the wrath of Fiona.
-
Judge orders eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group from Ottawa church
The head of a group with ties to the Freedom Convoy says they are planning to leave an Ottawa church after a judge ordered the group can be evicted.
-
Why Fiona's rare left hook make it a menace through Atlantic Canada
One reason why Fiona has been labelled a 'historical storm' for Eastern Canada is because of its unusual left hook. Tracking for the storm released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that, once it passes the 40th parallel north, its trajectory appears to veer slightly left, taking it straight to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
World
-
Russia shells Ukrainian cities amid Kremlin-staged votes
Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions of Ukraine to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow.
-
Dissident: 'Iranian women are furious' over headscarf death
The tears come quickly to Masih Alinejad when she talks about the messages she's received in recent days from women in Iran protesting against their government after a young woman died in police custody over a violation of the country's strict religious dress code.
-
CNN Exclusive: Trump's secret court fight to stop grand jury from getting information from his inner circle
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's attorneys are fighting a secret court battle to block a federal grand jury from gathering information from an expanding circle of close Trump aides about his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, people briefed on the matter told CNN.
-
China using civilian ships to enhance navy capability, reach
China's navy is already the world's largest by ship count, and has been rapidly building new warships as part of a wider military expansion. It launched its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier in June, and at least five new destroyers are on the way soon.
-
'Fighting fit': Trial to show Oath Keepers' road to Jan. 6
The Oath Keepers accuse prosecutors of twisting their words and insist there was never any plan to attack the U.S. Capitol. They say they were in Washington to provide security at events for figures such as Trump ally Roger Stone before Trump's big outdoor rally near the White House on Jan. 6
-
As Ukraine worries UN, some leaders rue what's pushed aside
In speech after speech, world leaders dwelled on the topic consuming this year's UN General Assembly meeting: Russia's war in Ukraine.
Politics
-
Federal government unlikely to declare victory on COVID as travel restrictions loosen
The decision to put an end to some of the last vestiges of federal COVID-19 restrictions is expected to be announced officially on Monday.
-
opinion
opinion | Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end, according to government sources.
-
MPs, Senators debate requirements for medically assisted dying with mental disorders
An expert told a special joint committee of the House of Commons and Senate that people with mental disorders can suffer for decades, and their distress is equally as valid as someone suffering physical pain.
Health
-
COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury, large U.S. study finds
People who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for a host of brain injuries a year later compared with people who were never infected by the coronavirus, U.S. researchers report.
-
Months-long waits for breast biopsies 'unacceptable,' says B.C. doctor
A B.C. doctor is sounding the alarm, saying women are waiting months for biopsies to determine if they have breast cancer.
-
'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now: WHO official
If rich nations think the pandemic is over, they should help lower-income countries reach that point too, a senior World Health Organization official told Reuters.
Sci-Tech
-
Approaching storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket
An approaching storm threatens to delay NASA's next launch attempt for its new moon rocket, already grounded for weeks by fuel leaks.
-
Why a NASA spacecraft will crash into an asteroid
In the first-of-its kind, save-the-world experiment, NASA is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away.
-
Facebook violated rights of Palestinian users, report finds
Actions by Facebook and its parent Meta during last year's Gaza war violated the rights of Palestinian users to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, political participation and non-discrimination, a report commissioned by the social media company has found.
Entertainment
-
Elton John plays White House lawn as part of farewell tour
Elton John said Friday that he'd played in some beautiful venues, but the stage in front of the White House, beneath a massive tent on a perfect autumn night, was 'probably the icing on the cake.'
-
Marilyn Monroe fascination comes to Netflix with 'Blonde'
Marilyn Monroe has been dead for 60 years, but there is still a kind of madness around her that remains. Just look at the frenzied discourse around 'Blonde,' an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' fictional portrait of the Hollywood star that has yet to be seen by the general public.
-
Movie reviews: 'Don't Worry Darling' creates an uneasy utopia, but shows wear and tear
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Blonde,' 'Sidney' and 'Bandit.'
Business
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July
Retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July, the first drop in seven months as sales at gasoline stations and clothing and clothing accessories stores decreased, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
July travel on an upward trend, but is still a fraction of pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the number of Canada's international arrivals increased in July but has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
-
More than half of younger Canadians need an inheritance for financial goals: survey
A new online survey has found that more than half of Gen Z and millennial Canadians, at 55 per cent, have indicated needing a financial inheritance to reach their financial goals, including staying personally afloat, buying a house or having a child.
Lifestyle
-
A giraffe unexpectedly gave birth right in front of zoo visitors
Visitors at the Virginia Zoo had the experience of a lifetime after a giraffe unexpectedly gave birth in front of them. Imara, an endangered Masai giraffe, gave birth to her ninth calf.
-
King Charles III pictured with official red box in new photo
King Charles III has been pictured with his official red box in which the British monarch receives government documents, in a photograph released by Buckingham Palace on Friday as the new king takes up his official duties.
-
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is going unclaimed for another week. There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's draw.
Sports
-
Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match
Roger Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman's role.
-
Celtics: Udoka suspended for 'multiple' policy violations
The reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka after a months-long investigation by an outside law firm that found multiple violations of team policies but did not point to a larger cultural problem of sexual misconduct, owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday.
-
Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund
Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund.
Autos
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
-
Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.
-
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.