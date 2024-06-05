Business

    • Nvidia surpasses Apple to become the second-largest public company in the U.S.

    President and CEO of Nvidia Corporation Jensen Huang delivers a speech during the Computex 2024 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Chiang Ying-ying / AP Photo) President and CEO of Nvidia Corporation Jensen Huang delivers a speech during the Computex 2024 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Chiang Ying-ying / AP Photo)
    Share
    New York -

    Nvidia, Wall Street’s favourite artificial intelligence darling, is continuing to swell to staggering heights.

    The AI chipmaker’s market capitalization rose to US$3.019 trillion on Wednesday, nudging slightly past Apple’s also US$2.99 trillion market cap and making it the second-largest publicly traded company in the U.S. by that measure, just behind Microsoft’s market cap of US$3.15 trillion.

    Nvidia is now the third company in the U.S., behind Apple and Microsoft, to cross that US$3 trillion mark.

    Shares of the Santa Clara-based chipmaker rose 5.2 per cent to about US$1,224.4 a share, while Apple shares ended the session up 0.8 per cent at US$196.

    Those gains also helped boost the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes on Wednesday – both closed at new record highs.

    Nvidia has been the biggest beneficiary of the AI mania dominating Wall Street this year; the stock is up 147 per cent so far this year after soaring 239 per cent in 2023.

    Apple shares, meanwhile, have gained about 1.7 per cent year-to-date.

    Earlier this week, Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, said that the company would roll out its most advanced AI chip platform, called Rubin, in 2026.

    The Rubin platform will succeed the Blackwell, which supplies chips for data centers and was announced only in March. It was dubbed by Nvidia at the time as the “world’s most powerful chip.”

    Nvidia accounts for around 70 per cent of AI semiconductor sales and some analysts think the stock has further to go.

    “As we look ahead, we think NVDA is on pace to become the most valuable company, given the plethora of ways it can monetize AI and our belief that it has the largest addressable market expansion opportunity across the Tech sector,” wrote Angelo Zino, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research in a note on Wednesday evening.

    Shares of the company will soon become more affordable. Nvidia announced a 10-for-1 stock split last month, making buying shares in the red-hot semiconductor company more accessible for individual investors. The post-split shares will begin trading at market open on June 10.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News