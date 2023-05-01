As it happened: King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. This is the first coronation to take place in 70 years, since that of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
CTVNews.ca breaks down the King's coronation, as it happened. Scroll down for our reporters’ real-time coverage of the ceremony.
Readers can also access the latest stories on the Royal Family via CTV News’ social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As it happened: King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. CTVNews.ca breaks down the first coronation to take place in 70 years, as it happened.
Louis yawns, Charlotte's hand-holding, George's role: How the King's grandchildren took part in his coronation
While all eyes turn to King Charles III for his historic coronation, his grandchildren may end up being the ones who steal the show.
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
WATCH LIVE | Canada commemorating King Charles III's coronation in hour-long ceremony
As King Charles III's history-making coronation ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey winds down, commemoration events in the nation's capital are getting underway.
Prince Harry joins royals at King Charles' coronation, without Meghan
Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, attended his father's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday although he had to settle for a third-row seat behind other members of the royal family.
'Not My King': Police arrest anti-monarchy protesters ahead of King Charles' coronation
Police arrested the leader of the anti-monarchy group Republic hours before King Charles' coronation on Saturday and a number of other protesters who had gathered among the crowds lining the procession route in central London.
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
Burials held in Serbia for some victims of mass shootings
Heart-wrenching cries echoed as funerals were held in Serbia on Saturday for some of the victims of two mass shootings that happened just a day apart this week, leaving 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children.
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with U.S. Patriot
Ukraine's air force claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defence systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow's most modern missiles.
Canada
-
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canada commemorating King Charles III's coronation in hour-long ceremony
As King Charles III's history-making coronation ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey winds down, commemoration events in the nation's capital are getting underway.
-
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
-
Planned tribute show in Gordon Lightfoot's hometown now a memorial
Fans of Gordon Lightfoot will gather tonight in his Orillia, Ont. hometown for a concert honouring the late folk singer-songwriter.
-
Museum unveils King Charles III bobblehead ahead of coronation
Ahead of Saturday’s coronation, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in the U.S. unveiled the first bobblehead of King Charles III.
-
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
World
-
W.Va. politicos keep fighting over 2020; voters, not so much
Some Republican officeholders in West Virginia are already revving up campaigns for governor in 2024. But first, they have to sort out what happened in 2020.
-
Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey, receiving St. Edward's Crown in a ceremony built on ancient traditions, at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain.
-
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
-
An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation day
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
-
Louis yawns, Charlotte's hand-holding, George's role: How the King's grandchildren took part in his coronation
While all eyes turn to King Charles III for his historic coronation, his grandchildren may end up being the ones who steal the show.
-
Trudeau, Simon take in pageantry of Britain's first coronation in 70 years
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen Mary Simon were among the dignitaries on hand as King Charles III was crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, marking the formal celebration of the start of his reign as King and his role as Canada's head of state.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canada commemorating King Charles III's coronation in hour-long ceremony
As King Charles III's history-making coronation ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey winds down, commemoration events in the nation's capital are getting underway.
-
Trudeau, Simon take in pageantry of Britain's first coronation in 70 years
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen Mary Simon were among the dignitaries on hand as King Charles III was crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, marking the formal celebration of the start of his reign as King and his role as Canada's head of state.
-
Liberal party convention hears from Hillary Clinton, Jean Chretien
Former U.S. secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took the stage at the Liberal party convention this evening for a conversation with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Health
-
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
-
New Australian study finds no legal or scientific support for corporal punishment, recommends banning the practice
A new Australian meta-analysis of studies on corporal punishment’s impact on a child’s development and wellbeing concluded corporal punishment was associated with negative outcomes for children.
-
Water beads can be fatal for children: Health Canada
Health Canada warns parents and caregivers about the risks of water beads, saying swallowing this tiny bead can be fatal to young children.
Sci-Tech
-
1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
Stargazers in Asia and Australia had the best seats for the year's first lunar eclipse.
-
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
Entertainment
-
Botticelli's Venus is an 'influencer' and Italy is not happy
The Italian tourism ministry thought it had a sure-fire way to bring travellers into the country: turning a 15th-century art icon into a 21st-century 'virtual influencer.'
-
Planned tribute show in Gordon Lightfoot's hometown now a memorial
Fans of Gordon Lightfoot will gather tonight in his Orillia, Ont. hometown for a concert honouring the late folk singer-songwriter.
-
'Yellowstone' to end in November, sequel starts in December
The popular television western 'Yellowstone' with Kevin Costner will end this fall and be replaced almost immediately by a sequel. But like any good drama, there's some mystery involved.
Business
-
Biden hopes strong job market means soft landing for economy
For President Joe Biden, the past few days have raised hopes that the U.S. economy can stick a soft landing--possibly avoiding a recession as the 2024 election nears.
-
New Twitter rules expose election offices to spoof accounts
Tracking down accurate information about Philadelphia's elections on Twitter used to be easy. The account for the city commissioners who run elections, @phillyvotes, was the only one carrying a blue check mark, a sign of authenticity.
-
Profits jump at Buffett's company ahead of annual meeting
Warren Buffett's company said its first-quarter profits soared along with the paper value of its investment portfolio -- giving the thousands of shareholders who will fill an arena Saturday to listen to the billionaire and several other top executives answer questions some good news to start the day.
Lifestyle
-
Could you have royal lineage? One in 10 Canadians do -- here's how to find out
The recent spotlight on the Royal Family may lead to questions about lineage, and it turns out many Canadians have some kind of royal connection.
-
Museum unveils King Charles III bobblehead ahead of coronation
Ahead of Saturday’s coronation, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in the U.S. unveiled the first bobblehead of King Charles III.
-
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for the May 5 holiday that is barely celebrated south of the border.
Sports
-
Kelly strikes out 10 in Diamondbacks' 3-1 win over Nationals
Kelly struck out 10 in seven strong innings, Corbin Carroll homered in his return to the lineup and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Friday night.
-
Booker scores 47, Durant adds 39, Suns beat Nuggets 121-114
Devin Booker has carried a massive offensive load for the Phoenix Suns in these playoffs, averaging more than 35 points per game despite defenders draped all over him in most games.
-
This Asian combat sports promoter wants to crack the U.S. market -- without the bloodlust and trash-talking
First they were seen as cage-fighting meat heads. Then testosterone-fuelled trash talkers wearing expensive suits. Could 2023 be the year mixed-martial arts in the United States finally returns to its pure, humble beginnings nurtured in Asia nearly 5,000 years ago?
Autos
-
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
-
From serving drinks to washing cars: Lewis Hamilton on what helped make him a sporting great
Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation, a seven-time world champion and an influential philanthropist. But there was a time when his life wasn't quite as glamorous.
-
U.S. probes complaint that woman was trapped in flaming SUV
U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December.