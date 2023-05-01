As it happened: King Charles III's coronation

King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. This is the first coronation to take place in 70 years, since that of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

CTVNews.ca breaks down the King's coronation, as it happened. Scroll down for our reporters’ real-time coverage of the ceremony.

