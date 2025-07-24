ADVERTISEMENT

Zookeepers in Prague turn into puppeteers to save baby vultures

By The Associated Press

Published

A lesser yellow-headed vulture that hatched three weeks ago is being fed by using a puppet that imitates a parent bird at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)


















