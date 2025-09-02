World

Vietnam marks 80th independence anniversary with huge parade

By AFP

Published

A man walks past a Vietnamese flag painted on a wall in Hanoi, Vietnam. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.