ADVERTISEMENT

World

Vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is confirmed as Trump’s health chief after a close Senate vote

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. testifies during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing for his pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.