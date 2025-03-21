ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. senator and Trump supporter Steve Daines is visiting Beijing as tariff fight grows

By The Associated Press

Published

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., speaks at the Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing for Scott Bessent, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Secretary of the Treasury, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.