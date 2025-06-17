ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. news consumers are turning to podcaster Joe Rogan and away from traditional sources, report shows

By Reuters

Published

Joe Rogan is seen at the ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 292 mixed martial arts event, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.