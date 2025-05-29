ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. judge extends order blocking Trump administration ban on foreign students at Harvard

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Ryan Enos, a government professor at Harvard University, speaks at a protest against President Donald Trump's recent sanctions against Harvard in front of Science Center Plaza on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.