ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. joins Russia to vote against UN resolution condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine

By CNN

Published

Ambassador Dorothy Camille Shea, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the United States, speaks during a UN General Assembly meeting for a special session at the UN headquarters on February 24, in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.