World

House panel releases tranche of Epstein files as controversy looms large over Congress’ return to Washington

By CNN

Updated

Published

This undated trial evidence image obtained Dec. 8, 2021, from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein. (U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.