ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. government reversing termination of legal status for international students, lawyer says

By The Associated Press

Published

A group of Florida International University students protest Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.