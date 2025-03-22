ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. border officials have caught more people with eggs than fentanyl this year

By Tammy Ibrahimpoor and Charlie Buckley

Published

Egg Farmers of Canada policy chair Bruce Muirhead explains why egg smuggling into the U.S. is rising and how Canada can leverage its production in the trade war


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.