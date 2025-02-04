ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. aid freeze puts at risk Ukraine’s wartime help for frontline evacuees

By The Associated Press

Published

A social worker looks at a laptop with a USAID logo, at a centre for displaced people in Pavlohrad, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.