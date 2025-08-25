ADVERTISEMENT

World

University of South Carolina issues all clear after unconfirmed reports of active shooter on campus

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

The Ernest F. Hollings National Advocacy Center at the University of South Carolina is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Jeffrey Collins/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.