ADVERTISEMENT

World

UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution amid humanitarian crisis

By The Associated Press

Published

Holding their pots, Palestinians wait to get donated food at a community kitchen in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.