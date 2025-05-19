ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks will begin immediately following call with Putin

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Roman Waschuk, former Canadian ambassador to Ukraine, weighs in on Trump’s role in the Russia/Ukraine conflict and whether he can sway Putin.


















