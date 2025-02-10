ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump says no right of return for Palestinians in Gaza under his plan for U.S. ‘ownership’

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

The Rehan family in their encampment in the ruins of their home amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.