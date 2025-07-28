ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump asks for swift deposition of Murdoch in Epstein defamation case

By Reuters

Published

Rupert Murdoch sits in the Oval Office of the White House as U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.