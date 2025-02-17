ADVERTISEMENT

World

Top Russian officials will hold talks with U.S. in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

By The Associated Press

Published

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a press conference following a meeting with his Sudanese counterpart Ali Yousuf Al-Sharif in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.