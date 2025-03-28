ADVERTISEMENT

World

The U.S. is on an egg hunt in Europe to ease prices at home

By The Associated Press

Published

A farmer displays eggs from his chicken in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.