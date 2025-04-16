World

The Oklahoma City bombing was 30 years ago. Some survivors worry America didn’t learn the lesson

By The Associated Press

Published

The Oklahoma City National Memorial is seen Wednesday, April 9, 2025 in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nick Oxford)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.