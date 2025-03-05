ADVERTISEMENT

World

The IRS is drafting plans to cut as much as half of its 90,000-person workforce, AP sources say

By The Associated Press

Published

The IRS is drafting plans to cut its workforce by as much as half through a mix of layoffs, attrition and incentivized buyouts, according to two people familiar with the situation tell the AP.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.