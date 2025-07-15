ADVERTISEMENT

World

Thai police arrest woman who allegedly seduced and blackmailed Buddhist monks

By The Associated Press

Published

A screengrab made from the livestream of Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau holding a press conference in Bangkok, on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, about the arrest of a woman involved in a sex scandal that caused several senior monks to leave monk-hood. (Central Investigation Bureau via AP)


















