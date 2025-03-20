ADVERTISEMENT

World

Taliban frees an American man who was abducted while traveling in Afghanistan more than 2 years ago

By The Associated Press

Published

In this handout photo released by Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, George Glezmann, center, poses with Adam Boehler, second left, and Zalmay Khalilzad, second right, and Qatari diplomats in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, March 20, 2025, before departing to Doha, Qatar. (Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)


















