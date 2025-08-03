ADVERTISEMENT

World

Soulja Boy arrested on suspicion of weapons charge during a traffic stop

By The Associated Press

Published

Soulja Boy arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.