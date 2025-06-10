World

Shooter among several people dead in shooting at school in Austrian city of Graz, mayor says

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A sculpture is seen in front of an Austrian flag at the Austrian Parliament in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 05, 2025. (AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader) (Heinz-Peter Bader/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.