ADVERTISEMENT

World

Pope thrills hundreds of thousands of young Catholics at Holy Year youth festival

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Pope Leo XIV holds prayer vigil with young people participating in the Youths Jubilee at the Tor Vergata field in Rome, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (Andrew Medichini/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.