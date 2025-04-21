ADVERTISEMENT

World

Pope Francis, the pontiff who delivered an historic apology to Canada’s Indigenous people, dies at 88

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Published

Pope Francis smiles after celebrating Easter mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.