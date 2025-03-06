ADVERTISEMENT

World

Pope Francis rests after peaceful night during third week of hospital treatment for pneumonia

By The Associated Press

Published

Girls, with ashes on their foreheads, pray during a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)


















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.