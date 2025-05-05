ADVERTISEMENT

World

Pope Francis donated a popemobile to serve as a mobile health unit for Gaza children

By The Associated Press

Published

Pope Francis arrives on the popemobile to meet with members of the Comunione e Liberazione (Communion and Liberation) Catholic lay movement in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Oct.15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.