ADVERTISEMENT

World

Paris’ iconic cauldron from the Olympic Games returns to light up summer nights

By The Associated Press

Published

French President Emmanuel Macron, right background, visits the site of the reinstallation of the Olympic cauldron at the Tuileries Garden in Paris, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Yoan Valat/Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.