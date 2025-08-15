ADVERTISEMENT

World

On India’s Independence Day, Modi vows to punish Pakistan for future attacks

By The Associated Press

Published

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the rampart of the 17th century Mughal-era Red Fort monument during the country's Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.