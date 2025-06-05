ADVERTISEMENT

World

New German leader plans to discuss Ukraine and trade with Trump in Oval Office visit

By The Associated Press

Published

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.