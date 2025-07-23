ADVERTISEMENT

World

‘Millions of dollars in criminal profits’: RCMP helps with crackdown on illegal TV streaming service

By Christl Dabu

Published

A screenshot from the Internet Archive shows the front page of Jetflicks in 2013. (Jetflicks via Internet Archive)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.