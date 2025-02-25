ADVERTISEMENT

World

Millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy joins the Ohio governor's race

By The Associated Press

Published

Vivek Ramaswamy announces his candidacy for Ohio governor, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in West Chester Township, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.