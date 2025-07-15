ADVERTISEMENT

World

Mike Waltz pledges to make UN ‘great again’ at Senate confirmation hearing

By The Associated Press

Published

Mike Waltz, former White House national security adviser, attends a hearing on his nomination to be U.S. Representative to the United Nations on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 15, 2025. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.