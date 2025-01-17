World

Israel’s security Cabinet recommends approval of ceasefire in Gaza; deal now goes to full Cabinet

Published

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, convened his security Cabinet to vote on a ceasefire deal after confirming an agreement had been reached that would pause the 15-month war with Hamas in Gaza, in Jerusalem, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (Koby Gideon/Israeli Government Press Office via AP)




































