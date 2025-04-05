ADVERTISEMENT

World

Microsoft employees protest at 50th anniversary party over Israel contract

By The Associated Press

Published

The Microsoft campus in Mountain View, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025. Microsoft Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on January 29. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.