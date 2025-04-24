ADVERTISEMENT

World

Mexico’s president hits back at U.S. anti-immigration ads, calls them ‘discriminatory propaganda’

By CNN

Published

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem featured in an anti-immigration ad released by the Department of Homeland Security. (Department of Homeland Security via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.