ADVERTISEMENT

World

Meet the U.S. official tying Republicans in knots over their tax bill

By The Associated Press

Published

U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., centre left, speaks to reporters along with members of the Republican leadership, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.