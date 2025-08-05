ADVERTISEMENT

World

Man outrages France by lighting cigarette from memorial flame

By AFP

Published

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, Armistice, ending World War I, at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Ludovic Marin/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.