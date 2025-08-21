World

Man charged with killing father, says he ‘cut his head off’

By CNN

Published

Bryce Winnecke was arrested after a long standoff, resulting from him allegedly killing his father and decapitating him, according to court documents. (WLKY/Clark County Jail via CNN Newsource)


















