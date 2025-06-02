ADVERTISEMENT

World

Magnus Carlsen slams table in frustration after shock loss to world champion Gukesh Dommaraju in ‘turnaround of the year’

By CNN

Published

Magnus Carlsen (left) suffered a surprise loss to Gukesh Dommaraju (right) at the Norway Chess tournament. (Carina Johansen/NTB/AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.