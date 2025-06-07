ADVERTISEMENT

World

Lebanon aims to lure back wealthy Gulf tourists to jumpstart its war-torn economy

By The Associated Press

Published

People sunbathe on the beach along the Mediterranean Sea in Batroun, northern Lebanon, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.