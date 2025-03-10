ADVERTISEMENT

World

Land, air and sea search underway for college student from U.S. missing in Dominican Republic

By CNN

Published

Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old university student from Pittsburgh who vanished while on Spring Break in Dominican Republic.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.