World

Israel, Iran exchange attacks as conflict enters second day

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
‘Scope is unprecedented’ because Israel went after Iran’s nuclear sites

‘Scope is unprecedented’ because Israel went after Iran’s nuclear sites

Expert analyzes Iran’s retaliation and the escalation of Middle East tensions

Expert analyzes Iran’s retaliation and the escalation of Middle East tensions

Analyst: Israel had been planning strike ‘for many years’ to quash Iran’s nuclear program

Analyst: Israel had been planning strike ‘for many years’ to quash Iran’s nuclear program

What do Israel's targets in Iran say about how the conflict could evolve?

What do Israel's targets in Iran say about how the conflict could evolve?

Could the attacks between Israel and Iran escalate to a full-scale war?

Could the attacks between Israel and Iran escalate to a full-scale war?

Missiles hit Tel Aviv in response to Israeli strikes on Iran

Missiles hit Tel Aviv in response to Israeli strikes on Iran

Most dangerous situation the region has experienced so far: military analyst

Most dangerous situation the region has experienced so far: military analyst

Satellite images of Iran's nuclear facilities before Israeli strikes

Satellite images of Iran's nuclear facilities before Israeli strikes

What Israel is saying after launching series of airstrikes on Iran

What Israel is saying after launching series of airstrikes on Iran

Netanyahu: Iranian nuclear capabilities ‘a clear and present danger’ to Israel

Netanyahu: Iranian nuclear capabilities ‘a clear and present danger’ to Israel

Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem after Israel launches attack on Iran

Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem after Israel launches attack on Iran

U.S. officials: Israeli air force carries out strikes on Iranian capital

U.S. officials: Israeli air force carries out strikes on Iranian capital



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.