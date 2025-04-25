ADVERTISEMENT

World

In Syria’s Aleppo, ancient Armenian Christian community works to rebuild alongside neighbours

By Neil Hauer

Published

The Armenian Church of the Holy Mother of God in Aleppo, Syria. (Neil Hauer)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.